Remco Evenepoel, in the time trial of his return after the Giro. Gian Ehrenzeller (EFE)

The Tour of Switzerland is the return of Remco Evenepoel, and his Belgian fight with Wout van Aert, a fight of national jealousy between the world champion defeated in the Giro by Covid and the cyclist who is worth anything, to win classics and stages of all kinds, and to be the best second in the Vingegaard Jumbo on the Tour. And the Swiss race, which ends on Sunday, is Juan Ayuso, the Spanish hope, touched on one foot all season, who comes tenth in the very fast initial time trial, 12.7 kilometers in the bucolic village of Einsiedeln and around its lake , south of Zurich. The Spaniard, still 20 years old, and already a podium finisher in the last Vuelta a España, is not going slow, at 55 per hour, but he gives up 25s, 2s per kilometer, to local atomic specialist Stefan Küng, who achieves an average of 56.375 kilometers per hour and ahead of Evenepoel, Belgian champion, by 6s, and Van Aert by 10s, always by his side.

Only a week after leaving the Giro de rosa, and winner of the two time trials held in eight days, Evenepoel was able to return to training. “I left sick and I got sicker later,” explains the world champion, who will not ride the Tour or defend the Tour title, and that in one of his last training sessions to refine before the Tour of Switzerland, Liege was made whole -Bastogne-Liège, the monument that won on April 23.

As in the Dauphiné, in which Carlos Rodríguez, who will be the leader of Ineos on the Tour, already showed maturity to pick up the Spanish relief of Enric Mas and Mikel Landa, overwhelmed, Ayuso was the best of the Spaniards, better than the veterans Ion Izagirre, eleventh, two seconds slower, and than Pello Bilbao, 23rd, 12s more. However, the UAE rider, who comes to the Swiss lakes directly from Sierra Nevada, where he trained with Tadej Pogacar, is not thinking about the Tour, but about the Vuelta, which he wants to win to establish himself.

It is only the sixth day of competition in 10 months for Ayuso, the victim of an insidious winter injury, and he was only able to start racing in 2023 last April, also in Switzerland, in the Tour de Romandie. He then he won the time trial, led 24 hours and bent his knee in the mountains, rain and bad weather, in a race that was won by his teammate Adam Yates. In the Tour of Switzerland, sunny for now, the mountain test will be faced on Tuesday -single port and final in Villars, 1,256m, 10 kilometers at 8%–, and Thursday, with the passage through the exhausting La Punt, more than 25 kilometers to 2,300 meters above sea level, and a dizzying descent of nine kilometers to 1,700m from the finish line. No super-climbers participate, so probably on the final Sunday, a 25.7-kilometre time trial in Sankt Gallen, next to Lake Constance, will decide the final classification and Ayuso’s hopes.

