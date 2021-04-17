The Swiss time trial specialist Stefan küng crushed his rivals to win this Saturday the fourth stage of the Return to the Valencian Community, between Xilxes and Almenara beach, and at the same time win the ‘jersey’ of the leader of the general classification.

Küng (Groupama-FDJ) made the 14.3 kilometer journey along the seashore in just 16 minutes and 12 seconds, 11 seconds less than the second, the Portuguese of Movistar, Nelson Olveira. The rest of the platoon was more than 40 seconds away. The French rider from the Arkéa-Samsic formation, Thibault Guernalec, completed the podium. In addition to the first place, the French formation Groupama FDJ managed to place three of its cyclists in the top five of the day.

Second in the Tirreno-Adriatico individual time trial, in San Benedetto del Tronto, on March 16, and sixth in the Ghent-Wevelgem race, on March 28, Küng he snatched from Enric Mas, a Spaniard from Movistar, the first place in the general. Mas is now third overall, 36 seconds behind, while his Movistar teammate Nelson Oliveira is second just six seconds behind the Swiss.

Küng will have to confirm his first place in the fifth and final stage, on Sunday, on a rather flat track, 91.2 kilometers, between Paterna and Valencia.

Classification of the fourth stage