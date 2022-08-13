There are franchises that, even if time passes, simply refuse to end. “Kung Fu Panda” is no exception. After three movies, two animated series and five short films, Universal Pictures has confirmed a fourth animated film with a release date included. When does it hit theaters and what will it be about?

po is back

po the famous Dragon warrior whom the world met in 2008 —with the English voice of Jack Black— still has a story to tell and will do so in 2024, according to the studio’s plans.

“Kung Fu Panda” also has animated series and short films on Netflix and Paramount+. Photo: Dreamworks

The announcement was made through the social networks of Dreamworks Animationwhich not only published a poster of its leading man, but also revealed its official release date.

“Kung Fu Panda 4”: release date

Fans of the hilarious kung fu master panda bear can see it in US theaters next March 8, 2024.

Revelation of “Kung Fu Panda 4” on social networks. Photo: Dreamworks/Twitter

for now there is no date for Latin America or other parts of the world. Likewise, no details have been published about its possible plot or the cast of voices that will make up this fourth part.

The safest (and obvious) thing is that at least it has the main voice of Jack Black, who has given life to the protagonist in all the productions of the saga.

The first “Kung Fu Panda” movie was released in 2008 and quickly became a box office hit. Photo: Dreamworks

The franchise began in 2008 with the premiere of the first film, which featured not only the voice of Black, but also those of Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, David Cross and James Hong.