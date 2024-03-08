Director Mike Mitchellwith Dreamworks Picturestakes us back to the Valley of Peace with the fabulous Po which, with Kung Fu Panda 4 closes a cycle that began earlier 16 years ago. There have been many adventures of the funniest panda in cinema, and in this chapter the life of the “no longer so young” Po advances inexorably towards a probable but not certain end: let's see how the film unfolded in this review.

The last adventure of the Dragon Warrior

As we know, Bit he is the hero of the Valley of Peace and possesses the power of Dragon Warrior, or the most powerful exponent of the art of Kung Fu. In chapter 3 of the saga Po receives from master Oogway The Staff of Wisdomwhich allows him to open the Spirit world here on Earth.

Po has grown, although he refuses to become what he is destined to be, that is, a wise master, capable of putting aside the fight and teaching the next Dragon Warrior wisdom and respect for life. Everything changes when Zhena young gray street fox, tries to steal the Kung Fu relics from the Great Temple, where they are kept.

Po finds out through the little thief that she is evil Chameleon Witch he wants to dominate all of China through his dark magic: thus begins our hero's new and “last” great adventure. Although the plot may seem trivial, Kung Fu Panda 4 is intriguing as always with his strong irony and with humor, thanks to excellent dubbing. Particular praise for our version obviously goes to the interpretation of Fabio Volo, once again perfect in the role of our protagonist.

Fighting against yourself

In Kung Fu Panda 4 you can also notice it an intrinsic journey, a sort of narrative subtext that pushes the viewer into introspection, despite the narrative flowing smoothly and smoothly, enriched with loud laughter, jokes about food at every corner, and cute little animals in the background. Po seems as banal and simple as ever, but just as we have come to know him over these 16 years, the moment comes when he gets serious and comes back to being perfect in his role as the Dragon Warrior.

Yes, the “Dragon Warrior”, a burden of responsibility that Po is taken lightly on his shoulders, indeed, the panda finds it difficult to be convinced by the Master Shifu that it's time to turn the page: a job that has always been done, with its weight and its great satisfactions, but the real challenge that Po has to face is precisely the acceptance of change, a challenge that ultimately we all face with he.

Close the circle

Kung Fu Panda 4 is the winning formula to close a Tao that began 16 years ago: colourful, and with the narrative flavor of Po's first adventure, although this could in fact be the last one we will experience on the big screen with him as the protagonist. The absence of the Furious Five throughout the narrative arc shows how much Po has grown, and how much he doesn't need supporting actors to function properly in a film.

An hour and a half of laughter, thoughts and beautiful phrases that remain imprinted in the memory of the listener, but without taking ourselves too seriously, because after all you don't always need 200% seriousness. Kung Fu Panda 4 is as capable of speaking to a child as it is to an adult, and this is the strength of this product. We are faced with a worthy conclusion, but we are certain that when we need him the Dragon Warrior will return!