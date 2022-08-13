Kung Fu Panda 4 is under development and one has been set official release date. Among the most popular DreamWorks animation franchises ever, Kung Fu Panda follows Po (Jack Black), a normal, clumsy panda who eventually becomes the legendary Dragon Warrior with the help of his master Shifu.

The film franchise has so far grossed 1.8 billion dollars at the international box office and, as a result, the intellectual property has expanded with one Christmas special And three different television series.

Six years after the release of the third chapterwas finally announced when Kung Fu Panda 4 will debut in theaters. Deadlinein fact, reports that Kung Fu Panda 4 is in development at DreamWorks Animation and that the release of the film is scheduled for l‘March 8, 2024.

No details on the film’s plot have been provided, and no director has been assigned to the project at the current state of affairs. Despite this there will be an absolute novelty, given that the new chapter of the Kung Fu Panda film franchise will be distributed by Universal Picturesas the major acquired DreamWorks in 2016.

When Kung Fu Panda 4 arrives in the room they will have passed eight years since the release of Kung Fu Panda 3 e sixteen years from the first chapter of the series, which debuted in the summer of 2008.