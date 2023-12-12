Did you wait for 'Kung Fu Panda 4'? The first poster for the animated film is here and it brings with it the return of the antagonist Tai Lung. Just hours after the launch of the trailer for the fourth installment, the image came to light and excited fans, who waited 7 years to hear news about this new film about the 'Dragon Warrior' Po.

What characters appear on the 'Kung Fu Panda 4' poster?

The new part of the saga created by DreamWorks anticipates a lot of excitement. In addition to the mythical leopard, the image features Po, Master Shifu, Mr. Ping, and the chameleon who emerges as the main villain.

Poster for 'Kung Fu Panda 4'. Photo: DreamWorks

When does the trailer for 'Kung Fu Panda 4' come out?

Save the date: the release of the 'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13. There is a lot of expectation to see this trailer as it could reveal what fans want to know most about the chameleon: will she revive the villains of the past or will she only transform into them?

Viola Davis and Awkwafina join 'Kung Fu Panda'

As if the poster for 'Kung Fu Panda 4' and the return of Tai Lung along with Ian McShane were not enough, on December 12 it was revealed that Viola Davis and Awkwafina are joining the animated saga. Through a pleasant video in which the three participated, the actresses' entry was announced by Jack Black on social networks.

Will Viola Davis be the chameleon of 'Kung Fu Panda 4'?

The actor who has lent his voice to the protagonist Po in all the films of the franchise gave tremendous spoilers in the video he uploaded to social networks, but it also generated great confusion. According to what he first said, Viola Davis would be the chameleon. This statement was confirmed by Viola Davis while they were talking in the clip.

However, when Awkwafina appeared in the video, Jack Black wondered if she was actually the new villain and left fans even more confused. In that sense, the public hopes to know the answer in the official trailer for 'Kung Fu Panda 4'.

