Kung Fu Panda was announced officially by Universal Pictures, which has already provided one exit date for the film in cinemas: the debut of the new chapter is scheduled for March 8, 2024.

Six years on Kung Fu Panda 3 and seven years after the release of the tie-in Kung Fu Panda: Final Clash of Legendary Legends, the franchise created by DreamWorks will therefore return for another adventure.

Few, very few details available at the moment: it is not known whether Jack Black will resume the role of Po, even if we almost take it for granted, nor who will accompany him in this fourth episode.

The saga has been a great success so far, with the original Kung Fu Panda grossing $ 631 million internationally and the brand in general reaching $ 1.8 billion, giving birth to parallel projects as a series. television and specials.

With the announcement of Kung Fu Panda 4 it is also reasonable to expect a relaunch of the character also on the videogame front, with the probable production of further tie-ins that will be added to the numerous games already made.