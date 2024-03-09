'Kunf Fu Panda 4' premiered on March 8 in the United States and in some Latin American countries such as: Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador and Uruguay, on March 7. For its part, in Peru and Mexico its premiere will be on March 14. However, the first reviews and reactions to this film have been favorable, especially the number of tickets it sold during its first week.

According to Variety, in the United States, 'Kung Fu Panda 4' has managed to surpass 'Dune 2', the film with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, in its first week of release alone. Could it have been the video of Jack Black singing 'Hit me baby one more time' by Britney Spears What increased box office sales?

Watch the trailer for 'Kung Fu Panda 4' HERE

How did 'Kung Fu Panda 4' do in its first week of release?

'Kung Fu Panda 4' grossed $19.4 million on its first day of release and in the pre-release in 4,035 theaters. This has been the strongest and most significant first day of release for the film, since since the first part, which was released in 2008, it only raised 20 million dollars on its first day and then, in just three days, It reached 60.4 million dollars. However, this fourth sequel is expected to reach $55 million.

It should be noted that one of the most popular films these days has been 'Dune 2', with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. This film has dropped considerably in its numbers compared to its first week of release, but it is still one of the most favored by critics. To date it has raised 150 million dollars.

What is 'Kung Fu Panda 4' about?

In 'Kung Fu Panda 4', the plot focuses on the recent adventures of Po, the kung fu master panda, who now has the mission of defending the Valley of Peace from a formidable sorceress. In his adventure he will have the support of Zhen, a skilled thief who will remain unconditionally by his side.

Who is the villain in 'Kung Fu Panda 4'?

'Kun Fu Panda 4' brings us Chameleon, a powerful sorceress with the ability to revive beings from the past, she will be the main enemy in this new installment. This character is played by the actress Viola Davis.

Cast of 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

J. ack Black is Po

Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu

Randall Duk Kim as Grand Master Oogway

Angelina Jolie is Master Tigress

Jackie Chan as Master Monkey

Seth Rogen as Master Mantis

Lucy Liu as Master Viper

David Cross as Master Crane

Ian McShane as Tai Lung

James Hong as Mr. Ping

'Kung Fu Panda 4', the film premieres in Peru on March 14./ Photo: Warner Bros.

