After an eight-year hiatus, DreamWorks Animation has decided to expand its successful saga that began in 2008, with the next installment of 'Kung Fu Panda 4'. As expected, Jack Black will reprise his iconic role as Po, the panda, accompanied by a stellar cast and the introduction of new characters. In this fourth installment, after facing numerous challenges and defeating world-class enemies, thanks to his unique courage and martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior, is summoned by destiny and must assume the role of spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. This turn in his life forces him to look for a worthy successor to replace him, which will allow him to embrace his new responsibility. However, at this critical point, a new threat arises: a chameleon-like sorceress capable of transforming into any being endangers the safety of the valley, given her interest in Po's staff of wisdom, an artifact that would allow her to resurrect all the people. previously defeated master villains.

In the midst of this crisis, Po finds an unexpected ally: Zhena thieving vixen with impressive skills that catch the attention of po. Together, they will embark on a critical mission to safeguard the Valley of Peace and thwart the evil plans of the chameleon sorceress.

When is 'Kung Fu Panda 4' released in Mexico and Peru?

The film studio Universal Pictures has confirmed different dates for the different Latin American countries. In Mexico, Peru and Colombia, 'Kung Fu Panda 4' will premiere on March 14, 2024. While, in Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador and Uruguay, will make its debut in theaters on March 7, 2024.

For the fourth time, we will see Po's new adventures in 'Kung Fu Panda 4'. Photo: Universal Pictures

When is 'Kung Fu Panda 4' released in Spain and the United States?

In Spain and the United States, the official premiere of 'Kung Fu Panda 4' in movie theaters it will be on March 8, 2024. And in Brazil, the date will be March 21, 2024.

Official trailer for 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

Who's who in 'Kung Fu Panda 4'?

Jack Black: Po

Viola Davis: Chameleon

Awkwafina: Zhen

Dustin Hoffman: Master Shifu

James Hong: Mr. Ping

Bryan Cranston: Li

Ian McShane: Tai Lung

Ke Huy Quan: Han

How to watch 'Kung Fu Panda' streaming?

The 'Kung Fu Panda' saga has left a lasting mark on the world of cinema by fusing exceptional animation with rich storytelling and inspiring messages. Since its debut in 2008, this three-part series has captivated viewers of all ages as it combines elements of comedy, action, and Eastern wisdom. At its core, it explores martial arts not only as a method of combat, but as a path to self-discovery and personal development. For that reason, here we will tell you how to watch it streaming from the comfort of your home.