Kung Fu Panda 2: plot, characters and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 30 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Kung Fu Panda 2, a 2011 animated film produced by DreamWorks Animation and directed by Jennifer Yuh, will be broadcast. But what is the plot? And the characters? Below is all the information in detail.

Plot

Ancient China, when peacocks benevolently ruled the city of GongMing. They brought peace and prosperity to the city, inventing the famous fireworks. But their only son, Lord Shen, saw a much darker power in fireworks, to the point of transforming what had brought color and joy into something dark and destructive. Desperate for their son's behavior, the rulers consulted an elderly diviner, who revealed that if Shen continued on that dark path, he would be defeated by a black and white warrior. The evil peacock guessed that the black and white warrior was a panda and attempted to change his fate by ordering his ferocious army of wolves to kill all the pandas in the kingdom. Then he returned home expecting his parents' praise for fighting against fate, but instead they were shocked by the horrible crime committed by his son and banished him from GongMing forever. Before leaving the city, Shen swore that he would return, and that on that day all of China would bow at his feet…

Kung Fu Panda 2: characters and voice actors

We have seen the plot of Kung Fu Panda 2, but who are the characters and their (Italian) voice actors? Below is the complete list:

Fabio Volo: Po

Eros Pagni: Shifu

Francesca Fiorentini: Tiger

Angelo Maggi: Monkey

Tiziana Avarista: Viper

Danilo De Girolamo: Crane

Simone Mori: Mantis

Massimo Lodolo: Lord Shen

Francesco Vairano: Mr. Ping

Roberta Greganti: Diviner

Stefano Mondini: wolf leader

Francesco Pannofino: Master Angry Ox

Franco Mannella: Maestro Croc

Roberto Draghetti: Maestro Rino Tuonante

Alessandro Rossi: Li Shan

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Kung Fu Panda 2 on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – Saturday 30 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.