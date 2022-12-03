Kung Fu Panda 2: plot, characters and streaming of the animated film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 3 December 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Kung Fu Panda 2, an animated film from 2011 produced by DreamWorks Animation and directed by Jennifer Yuh, will be broadcast. But what is the plot? And the characters? All the information in detail below.

Plot

Ancient China, when peacocks benevolently ruled the city of GongMing. They brought peace and prosperity to the city by inventing the famous fireworks. But their only son, Lord Shen, saw a much darker power in fireworks, to the point of transforming what had brought color and joy into something dark and destructive. Desperate for their son’s behavior, the rulers consulted an elderly diviner, who revealed to him that if Shen continued down that dark path, he would be defeated by a black and white warrior. The evil peacock guessed that the black and white warrior was a panda and tried to change his fate by ordering his ferocious army of wolves to kill all the pandas in the kingdom. Then he returned home expecting his parents’ praise for fighting against fate, but instead they were shocked by his son’s horrible crime and banished him from GongMing forever. Before leaving the city, Shen swore that he would return, and that all of China would bow down to him that day…

Kung Fu Panda 2: characters and voice actors

We have seen the plot of Kung Fu Panda 2, but what are the characters and their (Italian) voice actors? Below is the complete list:

Fabio Volo: Po

Eros Pagni: Shifu

Francesca Fiorentini: Tiger

Angelo Maggi: Monkey

Tiziana Avarista: Viper

Danilo De Girolamo: Gru

Simone Mori: Mantis

Massimo LodoloLord Shen

Francesco Vairano: Mr. Ping

Roberta Greganti: Diviner

Stefano Mondini: wolf leader

Francesco Pannofino: Maestro Enraged Ox

Franco Mannella: Maestro Croc

Roberto Draghetti: Master Rino Thundering

Alessandro Rossi: Li Shan

Streaming and TV

Where to see Kung Fu Panda 2 on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – 3 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it.