NAGARJUN, Nepal — As the first rays of sunlight broke through the clouds shrouding the snow-covered Himalayan peaks, Jigme Rabsal Lhamo, a Buddhist nun, drew a sword from behind her back and lashed out at her opponent, knocking her to the ground.

“Look at the target! Focus!” Lhamo yelled at the knocked down nun outside a whitewashed temple in the Druk Amitabha convent on a hill overlooking Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Lhamo and other members of her religious order are known as the Kung Fu nuns, part of an 800-year-old Buddhist sect called Drukpa, the Tibetan word for dragon. Throughout the Himalayan region, and the world in general, her followers now combine meditation with martial arts.

Every day, the nuns practice Kung Fu, the ancient Chinese martial art. It’s part of her spiritual mission to achieve gender equality and fitness.

“Kung Fu helps us break down gender barriers and develop inner confidence,” said Lhamo, 34, who came to the nunnery 12 years ago from Ladakh in northern India. “It also helps to care for others during crises.”

For as long as Buddhist scholars can remember, women in the Himalayas who sought to profess as spiritual equals with male monks were stigmatized by religious leaders and broader social mores.

Excluded from participating in the philosophical debates among the monks, the women were limited to cooking and cleaning. They were forbidden to make physical exertion, lead prayers or even sing.

In recent decades, those restrictions have become the heart of a battle waged by thousands of nuns in many sects of Himalayan Buddhism.

Leading the effort for change are the Kung Fu nuns, whose Drukpa sect launched a reform movement 30 years ago under the leadership of Jigme Pema Wangchen, also known as the 12th Gyalwang Drukpa. He wanted the nuns to carry the religious message of the sect outside the monastery walls.

Today, Drukpa nuns lead prayers and walk for months on pilgrimages to collect plastic waste and raise awareness about climate change.

Every year for the past 20 years, except during the pandemic, the nuns have cycled some 2,000 kilometers from Kathmandu to Ladakh, high in the Himalayas, to promote green transport. Along the way, they stop to educate people about gender equality.

The nuns were introduced to martial arts in 2008 by followers from Vietnam. Since then, some 800 nuns have been trained in the martial arts, with about 90 becoming trainers.

The twelfth Gyal-wang Drukpa has also been training the nuns to become chanting masters. He has also given them the highest level of teaching, called Mahamudra, a Sanskrit word meaning “great seal,” an advanced system of meditation.

However, the changes have met with backlash, with conservative Buddhists threatening to burn down Drukpa temples.

Nuns have been verbally assaulted by monks from other sects. But that doesn’t stop them, they say. The sect’s huge campus is home to 350 nuns, who live with ducks, turkeys, swans, goats, 20 dogs, a horse and a cow, all rescued from butchers or off the street. The women work as painters, artists, plumbers, gardeners, electricians and masons, and also run a library and medical clinic for lay people.

“When people come to the monastery and see us working, they start to think that being a nun is not being ‘useless,’” said Zekit Lhamo, 28, referring to an insult sometimes thrown at nuns.

The work of the nuns has inspired other women in the Capital of Nepal.

“When I see them, I want to become a nun,” said Ajali Shahi, a graduate student at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu. “They look so cool and you want to leave everything behind.”

The convent receives at least a dozen questions about joining them daily from as far away as Mexico, Ireland, Germany and the US.

“But not everyone can do this,” said Jigme Yangchen Ghamo, a nun. “It’s a hard life.”

“Our lives are restricted by so many rules that even having a pocket in your habits comes with limitations,” he added.

One recent day, the nuns woke up at 3:00 in the morning and meditated in their bedrooms. Before dawn, they walked to the main temple, where a chant teacher, Tsondus Chuskit, led the prayers. Sitting cross-legged on pews, the nuns scrolled the text of the prayers onto their iPads, keyed in to minimize the use of paper.

Then they began to sing in unison, and the brightly colored temple was filled with the sound of drums, horns, and bells.

Bhadra Sharma contributed reporting to this article.

By: SAMEER YASIR