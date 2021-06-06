The Swiss Tour started this Sunday with a time trial that turned into a duel between the two great specialists of the country: Stafan Küng and Stefan Bisseger. The first, European champion who had just beaten Valencia in the Volta (time and general), was able to defeat the second, younger (22 years old by 27 of the winner), who observed from the hot seat how his compatriot deprived him of his second victory of the year after what has been his letter of introduction, the Paris-Nice chrono.

The two, pure time trialists, were the great dominators. Küng, who covered 10.9 km at almost 54 km / h, defeated his rival by just 4 “in a day in which the other big name was Julian Alaphilippe, who finished fifth at 19”, and first of the cyclists a priori that they could try to fight for the general. Or, at least, to snatch the yellow from Küng since the second day of this Monday is a stage with three second-class passes in the final section that could select the favorites.

Dumoulin reappears

As for the rest of the big names, Richard Carapaz was the one with the best sensations, 31 “behind the winner. Tom Dumoulin, in what was his comeback after his momentary retirement from cycling and the first test of 2021, scored a second more than the Ecuadorian, while Van der Poel left 38 ”with Küng. The best Spaniard was Ivánb García Cortina, who completed a remarkable time in 13th place, 30 ”behind the winner.