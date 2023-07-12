I had met Milan Kundera at his house in Paris and, upon entering number 7 Rue Littré where he lived, I stopped in front of the elevator door. From there came a tall and athletic man with white hair. I asked him in French: “Could you tell me which floor Mr. Kundera lives on?” He gave me an amused smile and told me that he had to go up to the penthouse. I did so, and a lady who introduced herself in Czech as Vera Kundera answered and she added that her husband had just gone out to buy tobacco. “Let’s see if he comes back,” I dared to reply with a laugh, because all Czechs know the anecdote about the writer Jaroslav Hasek, who one day left his house to buy tobacco and never returned. But the anecdote did not open the heart of Mrs. Vera.

We had not had time to establish a fluent conversation when the sound of the key in the lock was heard and the same white-haired gentleman whom a few minutes before had asked about Milan Kundera entered. The man laughed out loud. Then we went to a Moroccan restaurant near his house, on the Place de Montparnasse.

That was in the mid-eighties, I was in my early twenties and Kundera was approaching sixty. I was then her translator into Catalan and I had a list of questions to ask the writer who had recently become famous with his novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being. As we dismissed doubts, the writer stressed over and over again how important it was to him that all translations be absolutely faithful. “Above all, you must not pretend to interpret my intentions!” He repeated.

While we were eating pastries in the Moroccan restaurant, we talked about other things that interested us both. We soon agreed that, unlike many refugees, neither he nor I experienced exile as a tragedy, but rather as luck, as an adventure that never ended. Vera did not agree. Years later, she confessed to me that living abroad was the big mistake of her life.

That lunch with the Kunderas was the beginning of a friendship both by letter, at that time even without the internet, and based on meetings during my trips to Paris or the Kunderas’ visits to Barcelona, ​​where their publishing house was and still is and in whose surroundings At that time, the couple was looking for a country house as a second residence.

The fact that the three of us had lived in Prague and then abroad was always a bonding experience and our conversation often revolved around it. In fact, for any exile, his experiences outside his country is the deepest thing he has experienced and becomes the theme that dominates both conversations and the theme of books if he is a writer. Since his immigration, Kundera has investigated this issue in several of his novels.

We also talked about the Prague we had left behind. Kundera told me that this feeling of being a foreigner and not understanding anything about the host country tortured him for a long time. What traumatized him the most was not knowing French well enough. This, for a writer, was tragic, he said, although he accompanied that statement with a smile.

While we taste the second courses, couscous and tajine, we continue talking about Prague, that city par excellence of Kundera. I realized that Milan was Prague. Although after his exile in Paris he has written about other cities, in his work Prague is a city much more flesh and blood than the others. His Prague is the streets through which Franz Kafka and Jaroslav Hasek walked, where Czech, German and Yiddish were spoken and written, where various cultures and ancient traditions blended together: a Central European city par excellence, which ended under the boots of the Nazis. Kundera’s literary models were, in equal measure, Kafka and Hasek, reflection and laughter.

In any case, in his novels there are several Pragues. One is the happy city where beautiful women and men who often have a point of ridicule walk through, with their insurmountable desire to conquer the girls. Another very different Prague is the one in which the writer lived after the invasion of the Warsaw Pact troops in 1968. That Prague of the neo-Stalinist regime was an uncivilized city, in which, in its streets, both men and women traveled hysterical, angry and not characterized by their courtesy.

The conflicting opinions of Vera and Milan Kundera for me represent humanity divided into two parts that never agree: the one that accepts exile as an opportunity to grow and the one that paralyzes its life in the longing for what is lost.

During the 1950s and 1960s, Kundera argued, emigrants from communist countries were not well liked in Western Europe, where fascism, then, was seen as the real evil: Hitler, Mussolini, Franco’s Spain, the dictatorships of America. Latina. Only in the late 1960s and 1970s did Western countries decide to consider communism as an evil, too, albeit a lesser one. It was from The Unbearable Lightness of Being that many readers began to understand what communism was in Central Europe; Before reading Kundera, some left-wing Western intellectuals were still flirting with Soviet Communism without outright condemning it.

Along with exile and the growing impossibility of any rooting, Kundera pointed out ignorance as another of the essential conditions of contemporary being: the ignorance of what is good for us and, therefore, of what we are. In his novel titled precisely The ignorance continues his personal reflection around a question that he formulated years ago and that returns in his books over and over again: “Does man have any chance in a world where external determinations have become so overwhelming that the interior motives no longer count for anything?”

Kundera, in addition to his novels, published important essays. The hijacked West, published in 1983, when he had been in exile in France for six years, is one of them and absolutely valid. Geographical Europe has always been divided into two halves that have evolved separately: one, linked to ancient Rome with the Latin alphabet as a hallmark, is anchored in the Catholic Church and Protestantism; the other is linked to Byzantium, the Orthodox Church, and the Cyrillic alphabet. In 1945, the author affirmed, the border between both Europe moved several hundred kilometers to the West. In this way, the inhabitants who always thought they were Westerners, woke up one fine day to find that they were from the East. These surprised inhabitants are those who inhabited the cultural territory that the Czech-French writer calls Central Europe.

According to Kundera, the Austro-Hungarian Empire represented a great opportunity to create a strong state in the center of Europe; yet, Kundera claimed, the Austrians were torn between following “the arrogant nationalism of great Germany” and their own Central European mission; That is why they failed to build a federal state of equal nations. “His failure was that of Europe as a whole,” because dissatisfied, the many nations of the region blew up the Empire in 1918. Thus the Empire was divided into a zone with many small countries whose fragility allowed first Hitler and then Stalin to subjugate them. “Have all the efforts we have put in to resurrect our people been worth it?” However, the writer concluded that the contribution of the Czech culture between the wars was extraordinary.

This essay, like his novels, so influential in the years of their first publication, today, in the midst of the Russian war against Ukraine, acquire a particular meaning, as well as gain a new relevance. Kundera speaks of Russia’s imperial dreams, of the desire to seize as many peoples as possible and affirms that in the nations that “have not yet perished”, according to the Polish anthem, the vulnerability of Europe becomes visible: of all of Europe. In Kundera’s contemporary world as he was writing his essay, but also today, “all European nations risk soon becoming small nations and suffering their fate. In this sense, the destiny of Central Europe appears as the anticipation of the European destiny in general, and its culture immediately acquires great relevance”.

Kundera based his opinion not only on modern history and politics; but also in Central European literature: in the sleepwalkers from Hermann Broch, where history appears as a process of degradation of values; in The Man Without Qualities, by Robert Musil, who describes a euphoric society, which does not know that tomorrow it will disappear; in The adventures of the good soldier Švejk, by Jaroslav Hašek, where the simulation of idiocy is the last chance to preserve freedom; and in Kafka’s fictional visions that speak to us “of the world without memory, of the world after historical time.” All the great Central European creation, from the beginning of the 20th century, could be understood following Kundera as a long meditation on the possible end of European humanity. Let’s keep reading it, then, because it keeps talking to us about the essentials.

