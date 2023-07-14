Milan Kundera and boring tale of “the unbearable lightness of being”

The disappearance of the writer Milan Kundera it aroused worldwide emotion and stopped for a few hours even the events of the war between Russia and Ukraine. All the world’s media mourned in unison a writer that no one has ever read except for the title of one of his very successful books: “The Unbearable Lightness of Being”, published in 1982.

The unfortunate few -like the writer- who read it a long time ago they recall a very boring talewhich revolves around a quartet of characters, called the “Kundera quartet” composed of two men and two women who have from the author as a categorical mandate or “Kantian imperative” to betray each other.

Old itchy sentimental meatloaf in Prague sauce, it is part of that literary and unfortunately above all cinematographic current of the so-called “hairdressers of the Loire in heat” which devastated, like the Black Death, France and Europe starting from 1980.

The book is set in 1968, during the Prague Spring, before the Warsaw Pact invasion. Kundera was born in Brno in what is now the Czech Republic and perhaps with this novel he wanted to mimic the analogous scourges described above, having fled to France in 1975. If that was the aim, he succeeded very well. The book of “unsustainable” has only a terrible narrative heaviness, excellent for causing sleep and as an analgesic for minor dental operations.

