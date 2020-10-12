On the other hand, he is seen playing the role of a Mumbaikar, who is completely upset about the power cut. He does not understand how to proceed with any work.
In this video, Kunal is trying to show that being cut off power outside Mumbai is not a big deal for the people, but for the people living in Mumbai, it is a big problem.
While Amitabh Bachchan has appealed to the people to maintain peace by tweeting, Kangana has once attacked the Maharashtra government. Kangana has tried to share the picture by telling that perhaps the Maharashtra government is missing Kangana here too.
Please tell that Tata Power’s incoming supply failed in Mumbai, due to which this problem has occurred. Mumbai’s lifeline i.e. local trains have also been affected. Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas have been electrified.
