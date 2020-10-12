The people of Mumbai were faced with a power cut on Monday morning and everything seemed to have come to a standstill in a moment. On this occasion, people living in Mumbai are giving their reaction in different ways. The stars living in this city of Bollywood have also come out on Twitter about the power cut. Kunal Khemu has also shared a funny video about the power cut.

In this video, Kunal Khemu has compared the power cut outside Mumbai and this metropolis in a funny way. In the beginning of the video, Kunal is seen copying a man who lives outside Mumbai and is trying to show his reaction when the electricity goes out.

On the other hand, he is seen playing the role of a Mumbaikar, who is completely upset about the power cut. He does not understand how to proceed with any work.

In this video, Kunal is trying to show that being cut off power outside Mumbai is not a big deal for the people, but for the people living in Mumbai, it is a big problem.

While Amitabh Bachchan has appealed to the people to maintain peace by tweeting, Kangana has once attacked the Maharashtra government. Kangana has tried to share the picture by telling that perhaps the Maharashtra government is missing Kangana here too.

Please tell that Tata Power’s incoming supply failed in Mumbai, due to which this problem has occurred. Mumbai’s lifeline i.e. local trains have also been affected. Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas have been electrified.