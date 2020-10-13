There was an outcry in Mumbai on Monday due to grid failure. For some time, electricity fell in many areas of the city. Even local trains were closed, causing inconvenience to the passengers. In this way, actor Kunal Khemu shared a funny video about the power cut in Mumbai, on which Kareena Kapoor has given her reaction.

Kunal shared a funny video on Twitter. He told through video that what is the reaction of the people when the light goes off other than Mumbai. Kunal Khemu talks in Haryanvi accent and says, ‘What has happened? Has the power gone again? When will you come. in the evening. Yes let’s be okay Get a hand fan.

Apart from this, Kunal told in the video how the reaction of people is when the light is cut in Mumbai. Kunal Khemu, while talking on the phone, tells his friend, ‘There has been electricity here too. Yes, Bro is saying that the light will come in two-three hours. My phone is not even charged, what will I do now? Kunal wrote in the caption of this video, ‘Very difficult situation.’

This video of Kunal Khemu is very much liked. The video was shared by Kareena Kapoor on her Insta Story and wrote in the caption – Today’s Best Post on the Internet. Apart from this, a lot of Laughing Emoji have also been shared. Apart from Kareena, Ishaan Khattar, Amrita Arora, Angad Bedi and other celebs have given video funny reactions to Kunal.