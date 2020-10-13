Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often gets entangled in controversies due to her indecent behavior. Now recently, Kangana has directly targeted some people in the political world. Famous comedian Kunal Kamra is also included on Kangana’s target. Now Kunal has also hit back at Kangana. Kunal retweeted Kangana’s tweet, writing that – ‘Madam, the lightning went here and the fuse blew you away.’

Ma’am bijli gayi idhar par fuse aapka kyon udd raha hai ???????????? https://t.co/uevSsL7X7n – Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 12, 2020

In fact, recently, Queen Kangana Ranaut of Bollywood gave her feedback on social media about the power cut in Mumbai. Kangana also shared a picture of comedian Kunal Kamra in a tweet regarding this issue. In the shared picture, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is also seen with Kunal. Kangana, while sharing this photo, wrote the caption- ‘Powerkat in Mumbai and Maharashtra Government a-kangana’.

Let us tell you that this is not the first time Kunal and Kangana Ranaut are targeting each other on social media. Even before this, both of them have attacked each other many times on social media with their words. Now many people have come in support of Kangana on this tweet of Kunal and are responding to Kunal. This tweet of Kunal is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

