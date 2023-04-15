‘Kun Agüero’ was scared by an alert during a live broadcast

Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero He retired from soccer due to a heart problem and has dedicated himself to commenting on various topics, first of all soccer, on his ‘twitch’ channel.

During the engagement of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Chelsea, Agüero had a scare, because during his transmission the tornado alarm sounded at his home site.

(Clara Chía would not be saved: Shakira’s unexpected reaction “damages Piqué’s plans”)

(Nairo Quintana: Is a door open for you in Europe?)

He began to hear that sound on his cell phone and was so scared that he even called his girlfriend to talk to her.

look at his face

The video clearly shows the distressing moment of the former player of the Premier league, who was left in one piece by feeling tremendous fear.

“Emergency alert in Miami, they saw that I told them it was raining. National Weather Service, ‘tornado warning’. As!? In this area, until four in the afternoon. What I do? I do not know what I have to do. To the shelter? But I’m at home,” Agüero said live.

He immediately called Sofia Calzettihis girlfriend, to know where he was and find out if he had received the alert.

“Are you coming home? Ah, you are going to play paddle tennis. But I don’t know if the phone alarm sounded on your phone. Looks like there’s a tornado at 4 PM in this area. If you are going to play paddle tennis, you are going to fly with a paddle and everything. The house was expensive enough for a tornado to break it, ”she asked him.

(Alianza Petrolera left Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali on alert in the relegation)

(Shakira returned to the charge against Piqué for a “xenophobic and racist” message, video)