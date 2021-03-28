The days go by and the future of Sergio Agüero is a huge unknown. After years of success at Manchester City, Kun seemed undisputed in the Citizen team. However, injuries and a positive for coronavirus have kept him away from the courts in recent months, just in the season in which his contract with City is about to come to an end.

Thus, a little over three months before June 30, the day on which his relationship will end, he has not yet renewed his contract and the name of the Argentine, who has trouble finding a place in Pep Guardiola’s scheme, already sounds in many of the most important clubs in the world.

One of the first clubs to appear on Kun’s interest list was Barcelona. Although the Catalan club did not publicly confirm an interest, the forward would be to the liking of the brand new leadership and his arrival would also be an important incentive to tempt Lionel Messi to stay at the institution. Be careful, it will not be easy for Kun, since Ronald Koeman also has the Norwegian giant Erling Haaland and the Dutch Memphis Depay in his sights.

A few days ago, in addition, Juventus also joined as one of the giants of Europe in the footsteps of Agüero. It would be the former Independiente’s first experience in Italy, since before playing in the Premier League he only made a stop in Spain, where he defended the colors of Atlético de Madrid.

But, according to what the Old Continent media assure this Sunday, the one who would sting at the top would be Paris Saint Germain, who has nothing less than Messi himself in the portfolio, if he decides to leave Barcelona, ​​and also Cristiano Ronaldo, today questioned Juventus after an early elimination in the Champions League and away from the fight in Serie A del Calcio.

Mauricio Pochettino would be interested in adding him to the team and, the possibility of incorporating without paying a euro – Kun keeps the pass – a striker of his characteristics and with his scrolls, makes the offer for PSG even more tempting.

Agüero would also be looking favorably on the alternative of landing in French football and in a powerful team like PSG, which in recent years is trying to consolidate itself internationally.

In addition, he would share the team with Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi. And even he could also meet Messi if the Flea decides to change the air at the end of June.