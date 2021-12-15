Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football and will miss the possibility of being in the 2022 World Cup as a player. The Copa América was the last title of his career and he had the pleasure of celebrating with the Argentine team.
Although he already came with little filming and was not a starter in the Scaloni team, Kun was part of the calls and it was very important to the group. He is Lionel Messi’s training partner and his joy spread to all the players.
For this reason and for the sad reasons that led him to advance this decision, on social networks They launched a campaign so that it can be present in Qatar. Users propose that he accompany the campus and that be able to stream for people.
The forward became a recognized figure on Twitch and many believe this is the perfect time for him to tap into this role. Petitions have been created for people to sign and there were many tweets asking for it.
Qatar is coming and Agüero will not be able to be as a player, in what many imagined would be his last World Cup. Will we see him in another task accompanying the footballers?
