The former Argentine soccer player Sergio the ‘Kun’ Aguero generated alarm this Wednesday during a live session with the streamer Ibai Plains.

Agüero was at Ibai Llanos’s house carrying out a stream that had been going on for more than two hours, broadcast on the former soccer player’s channel.

Everything was normal until at one point Agüero began to feel uncomfortable, causing surprise in Ibai and in the hundreds of followers who were following the transmission.

Agüero held his chest and remained silent for a few seconds. “I think he caught me a mini arrhythmia,” he told his partner. He replied: “Do you want us to go to the doctor?” All live.

The former player had to send the information generated by the chip, an implantable monitor of cardiac events, to his cardiologist and wait for his response. He also had to take a pill.

“I would send the signal to see, because maybe it is a thought of mine. I’m going to send it to him, you put an acceleration of the heart rate…”, Kun said and showed Ibai the steps to follow in the cell phone app so that he could help him.

“No, nothing’s wrong, now he’s going to tell me. It may be that from so much thinking it sped up a bit and it slowed me down. I don’t know,” Kun clarified. “Did you see that I was kind of weird?”

Then, he explained: “I send it to him and he looks quickly on his computer…”. “But do you think it’s working?” Ibai said. “No, but he has the computer at home, for that he has the chip. It’s three minutes,” the former player clarified. Agüero said that he had already suffered an “insignificant” arrhythmia.

El Kun explained: “The signal has to reach him, it turns green and it hasn’t arrived yet. I still sent him a message, see if he answered. The phone is not turned off.”

Finally, the information reached the specialist and they had to wait for the analysis. Kun promised to tell him what the specialist told him.

“I’m fine! By the way, do you have water there? Why do I have to take this pill? I think it’s the pill huh, I’m going to take it after eating just in case. Because I have to eat something,” Agüero said.

“It was a voludés, everything is fine now, the doctors told me that everything is fine, I’m still here,” Agüero said on his networks.

The Argentine suffered a crisis in the game against Alavés for the Spanish League that forced his hospitalization and then his retirement.

