Within the framework of the “Yellow Night”, the party with international stars that Barcelona of Ecuador organizes every year in Guayaquil, the kun aguero participated in the field of play for a few minutes and then made a live broadcast, where he left a phrase that generated illusion in the fans of Independentclub of Argentina in which it arose.
Although the 34-year-old man had to retire from professional football when he was a member of FC Barcelona due to heart problems, crack is gradually returning to the courts with prior authorization from the doctors, to be able to develop that activity that marked him so much in his life.
In this sense, it generated a huge expectation in the fans of “Red”: “I have to get physically fit, if I can last six months. We are going to wait, there are several clubs that want me “began laughing in conversation with Jero Freixas, José Chatruc and the Uruguayan youtuber Alaska.
“If I’m well, I would play for Red, clearly. At least I would do a farewell match.” The current streamer surprised, who played 56 games and scored 23 goals in Independiente before leaving for European football, after having made his debut at just 15 years, one month and three days old against San Lorenzo.
After these exciting statements, the president of Independiente Fabián Doman spoke on the subject. “We are available for whatever he needs”he stressed, and it also transpired that the leaders hope that he can arrive in Argentina in the coming weeks to coordinate a meeting with “Kun”.
