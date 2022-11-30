The death of the Colombian Andres Balanta, at 22, he shocked the soccer world. And one of the hardest hit, for having lived through a similar experience, was the Argentine Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero.

On October 30 of last year, in a match between Barcelona and Alavés, Agüero suffered a cardiac arrhythmia. After taking several tests, on December 15 he announced his retirement, because playing soccer implied an enormous risk to his life.

Agüero found out about the death of Colombian Balanta when he was streaming live with journalists Morena Beltran Y Martin Souto. Balanta suffered a cardiac arrest in the first preseason training session for Atlético Tucumán, a team to which he came on loan in the middle of this year, from Deportivo Cali.

As soon as he heard the news, Agüero’s gesture was one of surprise and concern. And he immediately he remembered the case of him. “I clearly remember that the doctor told me ‘that can happen to you’. That’s why they forbid me to play, because of what I had, I don’t know what happened to the controls that weren’t detected… that’s very difficult. We are all checked. Hopefully tomorrow, I don’t know when it will be, for me it will take years and years, they can find something to verify it because the doctors can’t find it for you”, said ‘Kun’.

The player had processes in the Colombian Selection See also Luis Díaz, the luxury drop that surprised 'Kun' Agüero Photo: Instagram capture image of Andrés Balanta

Kun also recalled the case of Christian Eriksen

The exfutbolista also remembered what happened with the Danish Christian Eriksen, who also had a cardiac arrest during the match between his team and Finland, at Euro 2020. Eriksen recovered and is playing in the World Cup in Qatar.

“Clearly it is what happened to Eriksen, that he faints and has a stoppage and they revive him. What happened to me is that I was close to fainting. But I didn’t realize it, I saw everything like blue rays and I said ‘I’m about to faint’”, he recalled.

Agüero recalled the words of the Barcelona doctor when he suffered the mishap in the match against Alavés: “He told me ‘you were lucky, because if you had fainted it would be worse, because then we have to give you a resuscitation and depending on that you will have sequelae. ‘”.

The ‘Kun’ remembered the anguish he felt when he had the mishap that forced him to retire. “I felt like someone was holding me with both hands, like they were squeezing me hard. I began to despair and that’s when the attack caught me, the arrhythmia. I feel that something is lowering me and it was the blood that, since it was not pumping well, had gone up. So that makes the pressure drown you and you pass out.”

The Argentine sent a message of consolation to Balanta’s entourage: “You have to send a hug to the family and all the Atlético fans. What the…”.

SPORTS

More sports news