When the coronavirus pandemic suspended football across the globe, except for a handful of leagues, digital platforms were significantly boosted. It was precisely in the world of streaming where the figure of Sergio Agüero appeared, who began to broadcast live through his Twitch channel, where he gathered thousands of viewers.

Now, with the Premier League in development, Kun is fully focused on Manchester City, although he still finds free moments in his routine to play live. Precisely in one of his last broadcasts, which he made before turning a goal into a 3-0 victory against Fulham, the forward was the protagonist of an unusual moment that immediately went viral on social networks.

In a live with his son, Benjamin, and a friend from Spain, Rubén, the Argentine forgot the name of General Don José de San Martín and even questioned his famous crossing of the Andes, at the beginning of 1817.

“We study Manuel Belgrano, the one who crossed the Andes with a horse, the famous one …“Kun explained to his European friend. Although he tried for several seconds to remember the name of the hero in question, he could not do so.

“You knew that one … who was it? one crossed the Andes with a horse ”, he added. “Was he Argentine?” Asked the Spaniard, to which Agüero affirmed that he was, although at that time the territory was still part of the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata.

“It is thick, it has a statue,” said Kun, just before questioning the famous crossing of Los Andes. “The thing is, nobody saw it, you have to see if … because I can go there, I take a photo and drive across. I start posing with the horse, I take a picture and poof, I crossed it, “he concluded.

To close the topic, he added: “At that time, how do you know? If now you think, there is Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, we have everything now. If a horse crossed it with a chabón, can’t another cross it now? Yes One can cross it. Who is going to cross it, do you know the ofri? ”