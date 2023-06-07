Recently, Shakira and driver Lewis Hamilton are being linked and there is talk of a possible romance. Along these lines, a video published by a well-known Spanish youtuber shows the moment in which, during one of the Kings League programs, Kun Agüero confesses to being a fan of the Formula 1 athlete in front of Gerard Piquéwho was a couple of the singer, now linked to the British figure.

What did Kun Agüero say about Lewis Hamilton?

In one of the recent editions of the Kings League internet space, the youtuber known as DJMariio asked Sergio Aguero if it was true that he supported “an English driver”, instead of supporting two other athletes of Latin American origin who participate in Formula 1 competitions. Piqué also intervened in said conversation.

“Yes… I follow the one who is number 1”, answers the Kun. Given this, Piqué cross-examines: “Isn’t number 1 English?” But the former soccer player emphasizes his position: “I’m a fan of Hamilton, what’s the problem?”.

Why is Shakira related to Lewis Hamilton?

Rumors of a romance between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton began after they were both seen together in April, taking a yacht tour of Miami, the place where the Formula 1 Grand Prix was held. After that, the information slipped out that they went to dinner together and that there would be a romantic interest between them.

Now, on the last Sunday, June 4, Shakira surprised by announcing that she was back in Spain and, curiously, she was in the aforementioned competition, which was held in Barcelona. In addition, a photograph was released showing the British athlete very close to the interpreter.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton revive romance rumors. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

