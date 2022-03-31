Although it is not yet known what specific role Sergio Aguero in the next Qatar World Cup 2022, it is known that the Argentine team has invited him and that “Kun” will be part of the Argentine delegation in the World Cup to accompany his former teammates.
For now, the one that emerged in Independiente is in Doha to live this Friday the draw for the group stage, and in the prelude to the event size he offered revelations about the short circuit of his relationship with DT Jorge Sampaoli in the World Cup of Russia 2018.
“I think it was one of the years that I prepared the best, and when I didn’t play in the second game, everything fell apart, because the coach told you one thing before, and in the World Cup he ended up doing other things”began referencing the match with Iceland with equality 1 to 1.
Then he did shoot, he focused on the inconvenience: “For a player like me, who has been in the national team for several years, his handling seemed very strange to me, more than anything because of how the previous one was. We had to present ourselves on May 22 and I went on May 8 because he called me and said ‘Come, you have to be the best 9 in the World Cup, come here’. I ended up going, I was one of the first and I trained like crazy, but after that there was something I didn’t like and this time I’m going to say it on the air”, continued the “Kun” with TyC Sports.
“I’m not going to say the name of who told me, but they told me that if I didn’t train alongside the group, which was already full, I wouldn’t go to the World Cup. From then on everything seemed very strange to me, and we started badly. It wasn’t even the coach who told me, it was someone else. Luckily nothing happened, but I started training at the same time a week earlier than planned. At one point I said ‘This madman is going to leave me out of the World Cup’”ended.
