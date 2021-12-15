The Argentine forward confirmed that he will end his career due to health problems that occurred at the end of October. “It is a very hard time, but I am very happy for the decision I made. The first thing is my health ”, he communicated in a conference held at the Camp Nou. The world of football reacted emotionally to the goodbye of the top foreign scorer in the Premier League: “I’m going to miss you very much,” Lionel Messi posted on his Instagram account.

The news that was being rumored in recent weeks finally came true this Wednesday, December 15: Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero had to put an end to his football career for suffering a cardiac arrhythmia that was incompatible with sports practice at such a high level .

At the age of 33, the Premier League’s top foreign striker retires after 385 professional goals at club level, 42 with the Argentine National Team and 15 titles in Manchester City, two at Atlético Madrid, two youths with the Albiceleste, a Gold Medal in Beijing 2008 and the Copa América 2021. Emerging from Independiente de Avellaneda and making his debut at just 15 years old, he finished his journey in Barcelona, ​​where he scored his last goal in no less than a derby against Real Madrid.

In a conference set up on the Camp Nou pitch before the gaze of international figures such as Xavi Hernández and Pep Guardiola, Agüero announced his farewell to football. “It is a very hard time, but I am very happy for the decision I made. The first thing is my health, “he explained.

Accompanied by Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, the Argentine said that he took the resolution ten days ago. “I did my best to see if there was any hope, but there hasn’t been much,” he confessed.

On the last October 30, in a match against Deportivo Alavés corresponding to the Spanish League, he had to leave the field of play due to a complication in the thoracic area that led to a cardiac arrhythmia.

Regarding this situation, the ‘Kun’ explained that the doctors called him after the first tests and told him that he could not possibly continue as a professional. “It was not easy, I had been processing it since they told me. When they called me to confirm that it was final, it took me a few more days to process it, “he said. In addition, he left an optimistic message about what they detected, which he called “positive”.

Finally, when asked about how he would define his successful career, he responded with the low profile that characterized him: “I prefer that people say what I deserve, that they put whatever name they want. I am not going to say that I am a crack ”.

The world of football is shocked by the goodbye of Agüero

The replicas of protagonists, clubs and even federations did not take long to appear after the announcement of ‘Kun’. From the institutions he passed through, to rival teams and colleagues. But undoubtedly one of the most emotional was that of his partner and friend Lionel Messi, with whom he has shared a dressing room since the Argentine Under-20 team in 2005.

“Practically a whole career together, Kun … We live very beautiful moments and others that were not so beautiful, but they made us united and become more friends,” began the posting of ‘La Pulga’ on his Instagram account.

“All the best in this new stage! I love you a lot, friend, I’m going to miss a lot being with you on the pitch and when we get together with the National Team,” Messi closed.

For his part, Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, who was his coach between 2013 and 2016 at Manchester City, spoke at a press conference: “I am sorry for his retirement. It caused me deep sadness to hear the news because I think he had years of football left. although I am sure that he will recover from this blow. “

Xavi Hernández, current Barcelona coach, on his Instagram account uploaded a photo with Agüero, mentioning his career as “impeccable.” “We will miss you,” reads the publication.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Soccer Association thanked “so many years of soccer, dribbling, goals and joys with the Albiceleste.” While Independiente de Avellaneda published an emotional farewell message: “From Independiente to the world. Forever. Thanks for the football, Kun. We love you very much and this will always be your home ”.

Manchester City called him “King Kun” and recognized him for “his incredible contribution” to the successes over the last decade. “It was an honor to enjoy your football wearing the rojiblanca”, signed Atlético Madrid. Finally, Barcelona said that it will be “a ‘Culer’ forever”.

Even the classic rivals of the shirts that Agüero defended surrendered to him. “This old adversary fires a friend,” wrote the Racing Club de Avellaneda on Instagram; Real Madrid stated that “it was an honor to compete” against a player like him.

