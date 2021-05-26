After the tribute they paid him for playing his last game in the Premier, and before the final of the Champions League, Sergio Kun Aguero announced that it will stop using Twitch, the streaming platform in which he generated millions of followers during the pandemic and with whom he regularly interacts.

In the preview of the great match that Manchester City will play against Chelsea, for the Champions League final, Kun decided to explain the reasons for the surprise decision to his more than 3 million followers from your account Slakun10 on Twitch.

“Today I think it’s the last stream, I don’t know for how long. My schedule is busy. I think it’s the last day. On Thursday I travel to Portugal, on Saturday there is the game. Then I have to go to Argentina. And in July I’m not going to do anything either “, he detailed first.

And answering those who criticize him for doing this, he did not mince words: “Today everyone gets on the horse, that the record, how great Kun, when a while ago they killed me. Today is how great Kun, what incredible what he did, I prefer to be calm, enjoy there and be focused on the national team. Everyone expects the slightest mistake and if something happens, the first thing they will say is that I’m shivering“.

“There are many journalists who did not like before. I do not care. I started streaming because it was sung to me and when I saw that you were chatting to me and had a good vibe. Some were bitching, I don’t care. Some did not like it, that I injured myself because I am sitting. That he is shivering and thinking about football. What does streaming have to do with it? “, He explained.

“As if it were that I am riding a motorcycle and I am about to kill myself. If you say that I am on a motorcycle, say it and that it has the possibility of injuring itself and killing itself. I would say ok, that I am irresponsible and I am risking things. So I’m shivering, am I doing something wrong? I don’t understand why there are people who don’t like it. “

Champions final



Now Kun will have one last function ahead of him before finally abandoning the Cityzens. Manchester City will go in search of its first Champions League when he faces Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragão in Portugal on Saturday, from 16 o’clock in Argentina.

Afterwards, the striker will join the Lionel Scaloni National Team, who will play on Thursday June 3 against Chile and Tuesday 8 against Colombia for the Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Then, from the 13th, the Copa América will begin.

Twitch and videogames, Kun’s passions

The historic Manchester City striker started getting involved in Twitch live streams at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in England, when the Premier League decided to suspend the season. First with the popular soccer video game FIFA, then he ventured into Call of Duty: Warzone, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, GTA V and even League of Legends teaming up with other streamers like Ibai Llanos.

But as in his football career, Kun went for more. In mid-October 2020, he announced his official landing in competitive video games (esports) under the command of KRÜ Esports, his team that will begin to compete with a roster of players in the main tournaments of the scene.

“I want to give my esports players the same treatment that they give me in Manchester City and that they take it responsibly. This is like a football club,” Kun said during the online event that was moderated by Juan Pablo Varsky.

As the months and competitions went by, KRÜ Esports quickly began to achieve triumphs in the main competitions. From the consecration in different stages of the FIFA Global Series in South America and North America, to obtaining the first CONMEBOL eLibertadores by Matías Bonanno, passing through the recent title in the VALORANT Challengers Stage 2 that they obtained in Mexico.

Matías Bonanno himself together with Yago Fawaz, Valentín Mazzalupo and Gustavo Nascimento have their place assured in the playoffs for the FIFA eWorld Cup, the world tournament of the FIFA 21 video game.

In addition, together with Markito Navaja, content creator of KRÜ, the KRÜ Special Solidarity Challenge was carried out, raising more than $ 1 million for the Natalí Dafne Flexer Foundation, and the cycle of cooking and live games known as “Markito al Horno” .

