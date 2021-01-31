The bad drink is over for Sergio Agüero, who this Sunday announced that received discharge After catching the coronavirus and he has already returned to doing gym work, although he has not yet reunited with his Manchester City teammates. In a season of injuries and COVID-19, Kun begins to return and wants win back a place in consideration of Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine forward communicated through his Instagram account that he overcame the disease and that he will return shortly to group training with the rest of the squad, with whom he does not share a day of work since before January 10, when it was isolated by close contact. 11 days later, he swabbed and the result it was positive.

“Already recovered from COVID-19, I was today (for this Sunday) in the club’s gym and soon I will join the training sessions with my teammates. I couldn’t wait to go back“, wrote the Kun on the social network.

Kun’s message on Instagram.

Agüero comes living a complicated seasona, strange for the towering standards he set on his successful journey through European football. After being stopped by the pandemic, the former Independiente had a string of problems.

From a meniscus injury outside of your left knee, passing through a muscle discomfort and until the contagion of coronavirus, the Argentine attacker watched a good part of the matches from the outside and participated in just nine meetings from June to January, marking only two goals.

Thats why he Kun want this to be the beginning of a new era that leaves behind the complications of recent times. In the meantime, you must begin to define your future: in the middle of the year the contract expires with City and, relegated by all these factors, it is not yet known where his career will continue.

A few days ago it was said that he had been offered to the candidates for president of Barcelona, ​​who thought of him as a reinforcement for the middle of the year, not only because they could get it for free and because of their proven hierarchy at the highest level in Europe, but also because they trusted that his friendship with Lionel Messi He could turn it into a weapon of seduction for the Argentine to continue in the club.

However, this Sunday another bomb detonated the relationship between Leo and the Blaugrana managers when the figures of his contract were published. What will become of Agüero in this scenario?

