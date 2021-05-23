Sergio “Kun” Agüero, Manchester City’s historic scorer, says goodbye to the Premier League. This Sunday, against Everton, will be his goodbye at the Etihad Stadium. His last performance will be next Saturday when his team faces Chelsea for the Champions League final, in Porto. They will be, beyond the lack of prominence in recent times, the last chapters of the great hero of the Citizens, where for now he leaves as a memory 258 conquests since he arrived in 2011,

The 32-year-old “Kun” Agüero, emerged from Independiente, will almost certainly continue his career at Barcelona with Lionel Messi, will say goodbye with 10,000 spectators in the stands, enabled after the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks Sergio. All the trophies that City won with Agüero. Photo: Manchester City

The Argentine, who joined City from Atlético de Madrid, is the fourth historic scorer in the Premier League with 182 goals and in his brilliant career at the English club, he won the local tournament five times, in addition to another ten conquests at the local level. .

Once the game with Everton is over there will be a celebration for the title, with the delivery of the cup, and then there will be a tribute to Agüero.

The Agüero mural that now appears on the streets of Manchester. Photo: Reuters.

“It promises to be an exciting and unforgettable evening, so the club wants to ensure that the fans can participate in the farewell to Kun,” published the City on its official website.

However, the tributes for Kun have already begun. As the stands of the Etihad begin to fill, a mural with the figure of Agüero was unveiled in the streets of Manchester.

