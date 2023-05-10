The Albanian defender underwent surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament. After some rest he will return to Trigoria to carry out recovery work

Marash Kumbulla see the light again. The Giallorossi central defender, who was injured in the match on 29 April against Milanunderwent anterior cruciate ligament surgery in his right knee. The intervention was carried out at the nursing home “La Madonnina” in Milan by Dr Andrea Panzieri. Everything went smoothly, with the 23-year-old Albanian who, after a few days in the Milanese clinic, will be able to return to Trigoria to start the rehabilitation cycle. It will be a long and painful job but the desire to start again is there. “ I will use this time to come back even stronger and change things, I assure you.” Marash himself had declared immediately after the bad injury. The surgeon Panzieri is the same one who had operated in the past Sofia Goggia.