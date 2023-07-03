Not an easy time for Kumbulla who is in the throes of rehabilitation after sustaining a knee injury in the match against Milan. Difficult months that are swept away by the joy of the birth of her daughter. Marash he became a father for the first time and on Instagram he published the first photos with the little girl: “Welcome Matilde, mum and dad are already madly in love with you“. The return to the field for the former Verona is still far away and is expected for the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.