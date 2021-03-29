Rome (Reuters)

A source in the Italian football club Roma confirmed today «Monday» that the defender Marach Kumbula will be out for a period of up to four weeks due to a knee injury.

The 21-year-old sustained a sprain and a slight rupture of a cartilage in his right knee while playing for his country, Albania, and will be out for a period of three to four weeks.

But Compola, who joined Roma from Verona at the start of the season, will not need surgery.

The central defender, who has played 23 games in all competitions this season, will miss the second-leg round-trip matches of the Europa League quarter-final against Ajax Amsterdam on April 8 and 15.