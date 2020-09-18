Kumbh Mela 2021 will be held grandly at the scheduled time next year. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat himself has informed about this. He said that with the support and blessings of saints and mahatmas of all the akharas, the organization of the fair will be successful. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat says that Kumbh will be held in Haridwar next year on schedule, but due to the Corona transition it will be controlled numerically. In view of Corona virus infection, this time devotees will be allowed to visit nearby base in Kumbh.In fact, this will be the first time in the history of Kumbh Mela that passes will be issued to devotees for entry into the religious congregation, arguably this will be the biggest event of its kind in the world. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to complete the construction of Kumbh Mela before December 15. The Chief Minister emphasized that in the last three and a half years, we have accelerated the pace of development and tightened up on corruption and gave a transparent and clean government to the people.

No lockdown idea

Apart from this, there was a discussion on organizing Kumbh Mela in the same area as the 2010 Kumbh Mela. Besides, instructions were given to use the Manasha Devi Hill by-pass road during the fair and expedite the construction of internal roads. The CM said that the state has no plans for a lockdown despite rising cases of corona. The Chief Minister said that where the cases will increase, there will be a Containment Zone.

Work will not work in less than five meters wide road

At the same time, in response to a question, the CM said, in view of the current circumstances, the widening of Chardham Allweather Road is necessary. A mere five and a half meter wide road will not work. For the smooth conduct of security and military activities in the border area, this road is required to be seven and a half meters wide. In this regard, the government will soon put forward the Center with all the facts.