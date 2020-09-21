Jind: Congress leaders in Haryana staged a protest at the district headquarters at the state level on Monday against the Agriculture Bill. In Jind, Haryana, Congress state president Kumari Selja led the protest against the bill and went to the deputy commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum against the bill.

In a special conversation with ABP News, Kumari Selja, while registering her opposition to the bill, said, “Our farmer is innocent, but everyone understands. On these three ordinances, I want to say that Modi government is only a government of rich people. , Is a government of big people. They want to sell farmers and laborers in private hands. Farmers and laborers understand that this government wants to violate their rights. “

There has been a continuous accusation from the BJP that the things which were in the three ordinances were also in the manifesto of the Congress, but now the Congress is confusing the farmers in the name of protest. In response to this charge, Kumari Selja said, “22 things were said in our manifesto. They are so fond of reading the manifesto, they would also implement the remaining 20 things. We talked about bringing justice scheme for the poorest.” Why not implement our justice plan after reading our manifesto. Now nothing is known about how much MSP the government agencies will give or how much they will buy. We were saying that you should give food to 70% of the people under the food law, but they apply We will not. We said that we want to open mandis in the big village, but you have sold the farmer in private hands. You should not confuse the country with our cover. “

Accusing the BJP of misleading the farmers, he said, “The BJP and Narendra Modi government is doing misleading farmers and the country. If you wanted, you could tell what the real MSP means. You can talk about the MSP You can tweet, but you cannot put a clause in this bill. If you have not put a clause, how will you be able to implement it legally. “

BJP will establish a nationwide farmer dialogue to convince the farmers. Replying to this, Kumari Selja said, “When the bird has devoured the field. What will we communicate now? You should have talked to the farmers before the laborers, you did not. They have forcefully passed these bills in the Rajya Sabha with undemocratic manner The country will not forgive.

Kumari Selja says that the Congress’s opposition to the Agriculture Bill will continue. Congress President Sonia Gandhi is meeting and we will take the order of the high command to the ground. We will oppose every black law. They are handing this memorandum to the President that do not implement such a law at all.

Significantly, after passing from the Lok Sabha, the bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in the midst of heavy uproar on Sunday. In Punjab and Haryana, protests are being organized by farmers unions and political parties in protest against the bill.

