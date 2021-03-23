Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) – From the Republic of Tunisia, plastic artist Kaltouma Treki is a guest at the “Make it Yourself” activities organized by the “Sharjah Heritage Days” in the Heritage Square in the heart of Sharjah, carrying one message to the visitors of the event, boys and girls, in which she says: “Try to be creative.” “Use your technical skills to create your games, and do not let video games and virtual reality rob you of the joy of innovation.”

With this message, the artist, Kalthouma, opens a world for visitors to the event to create wreaths and decorate pots and handicrafts, as young and old gather on a pile of cotton threads and some papers and simple materials to teach them step by step how to turn these tools into works and artifacts of roses, decorate their clothes and their rooms and exchange them With peers.

With some skillful movements, using scissors and twine strings, Kulthumah creates wreaths and rose hoops, describing her industry as “opening to boys and girls a wide imagination that helps them to innovate and gain them aesthetic taste, and develop their creative skills, so that they can employ them in various aspects of life in the future.”

While she continues to fold the paper and twist strings, she continues her speech by saying: “The people of the United Arab Emirates are fortunate to have an event like Sharjah Heritage Days, which introduces them to the history and heritage of the world, and takes them in fun educational and entertainment activities and activities that gain them new knowledge and experiences through which they become more aware of their identity. The state and what distinguishes its heritage, and at the same time more appreciation for the diversity and diversity of the world’s cultures ».

Kulthumah concludes by teaching one of the girls participating in the workshop: “This is the first time that I participate in the Sharjah Heritage Days, and I hope that this event will inspire our Arab cities and even global cities to organize similar events that bring peoples closer to each other and build through them generations of believers. They should take part in the march of their country and are appreciative of what humanity has accomplished in a long cultural history ».