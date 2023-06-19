Kultaranta discussions | President Niinistö hosted the Kultaranta discussions for the last time

Monday’s discussions concern the new era of geopolitics, Finland as a member of NATO, and international technological competition and security.

In the presidential palace let’s have another day of Kultaranta discussions about the intensifying competition, the dividing world and Finland’s activities in this environment. President Sauli Niinistö host the event he started for the last time.

The foreign and security policy discussion event was organized for the first time in Naantali in 2013. However, due to the renovation of Kultaranta, the discussions will be exceptionally organized this time in Helsinki.

President Sauli Niinistö gave the opening speech at the Kultaranta discussions at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on June 18, 2023.

On Monday there will be three panel discussions.

For example, the Prime Minister of Norway participated in the Kultaranta discussions last year Jonas Gahr Störe and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergbut this year only domestic speakers will participate in the discussions.

The first discussion about the new age of geopolitics will be attended by journalists by Jan Andersson led by a minister Jaakko Iloniemiof the think tank-type Industry China office Linda Jakobson and a professor Liisa Laakso From the Nordic Institute for Africa.

In the second discussion, Finland is discussed as a member of the NATO alliance. The speakers are the head of the political department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Piritta Asunmaa, university teacher of political studies Tapio Juntunen from the University of Tampere, a lieutenant general working as Finland’s military representative in NATO Kim Ice Seai and the leading researcher Matt Pesu From the Foreign Policy Institute. This discussion is moderated by a reporter Annika Damström.

International technological competition and security will be discussed by an information security expert Mikko HyppönenNordea’s chief economist, who became known as an expert on the Chinese economy Wind BirchChief of Staff Saana Nilsson from the protection police and working life professor Valtteri Vuorisalo from the University of Tampere. The discussion is moderated by a journalist Isak Rautio.