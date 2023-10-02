Kulosaari bridge | The damage was discovered in 2020 – This is what it looks like under the bridge now

2.10. 19:53

HS news on Monday about the renewal plan for the Kulosaari bridge. The bridge that was damaged a few years ago needs to be demolished and a completely new bridge built in its place, because there are too many risks involved in repairing the current bridge.

Currently, the cracks in the bridges are monitored using measuring sensors.

Editor of HS Elina Nissinen was on the spot under the Kulosaari bridge on Monday and said that there were sensors on two intermediate supports. The expert has described the cracks as serious.

The damage to the Kulosaari bridge has been investigated, among other things, by means of altimeter measurements and multi-beam soundings. Continuous monitoring is carried out with the sensors shown in the picture.

Kulosaari the bridge was built in 1957. In any case, the steel bridge is at the end of its service life, so repairing it would not necessarily have given the bridge many more years. The bridge was last renovated in 2011.

The bridge was probably damaged during the Kalasatama construction works and during the metro bridge repair project. The construction of the light traffic ramp bridge in 2015 has presumably disturbed the ground layers with the consequence that the bridge’s damaged intermediate supports are no longer adequately supported.

The damaged supports are based on wooden piling. Piling is not supported all the way to the hard bottom, but the piles are supported by the friction between the soil and the pile.

Depressions on the sea floor have been observed at the damaged intermediate supports.

A separate subway bridge runs alongside the Kulosaari bridge, which was strengthened in 2017.

Kulosaari about 50,000 cars and 4,000 bicycles cross the bridge every day. During the bridge project, there will be one car lane in each direction and one pedestrian and bicycle path.

The bridge project will start in 2025. It is estimated to last 2.5–3 years. A very rough cost estimate for the project is 50–100 million euros.

