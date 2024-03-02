Kulosaari | Attempts are now being made to save Kulosaari's 1960s Ostari – previously the city even planned to demolish the building

The preservation of the Kulosaari shopping center is driven by the council's initiative.

1.3. 17:56 | Updated 14:41

Kulosaari the old shopping center is being tried to be protected by the city of Helsinki. The shopping center built in 1960 was still under threat of demolition at the end of the 2010s.

The city councilor has pushed for the preservation of the shopping center Mari Holopainen (vihr) with the council initiative launched in September of last year. In addition to Holopainen, it has been signed by 30 other people, including members of the Helsinki City Council Pentti Arajärvi (s.d.), Maria Ohisalo (green) and Eva Biaudet (r).

The initiative suggests that the city of Helsinki would promote the protection or at least partial protection of the shopping center.

Kulosaari The fate of the shopping center has been threatened before. The city of Helsinki outlined in 2018 that the site plan of the area will be changed so that the demolition of the shopping center is possible.

The Helsinki Administrative Court overturned the city council's policy in 2019. The city appealed the decision to the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO), which however rejected the application in 2020.

The area's new site plan has been prepared since 2020.

The Kulosaari shopping center designed by architect Erkki Karvinen was completed in 1960. The photo was taken in the 1960s.

Helsinki the city environmental board will give its opinion on the council initiative to protect the shopping center next Tuesday. According to the opinion proposal, it is not possible to promote the preservation of the shopping center building with a site plan that protects the building.

Instead, a new site plan must be drawn up for the area, which secures the area's services and enables supplementary construction.

Kulosaari the shopping center was completed in 1960. It was designed by an architect Erkki Karvinenwhose handprints were Aalto University publication including several other shopping centers in Helsinki.

In the 1960s, Karvinen designed, for example, the Puotila, Konala and Myllypuro shopping centers. Each of these three has already been dismantled.

In the council's initiative to preserve the Kulosaari shopping center, it was pointed out that a large part of the shopping centers built in Helsinki in the 1960s have been demolished. According to the initiative, the protection of the Kulosaari shopping center has received support among the residents of the nearby area.

Correction March 2 at 2:41 p.m.: The Helsinki Urban Environment Board will consider the council's initiative next Tuesday. Earlier in the story, it was erroneously written that it had already given its opinion on the matter.