Russian Pavel Kulizhnikov won the 500m race at the Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

The Russian athlete covered the distance in 34.475 seconds. “Silver” went to Canadian skater Laurent Dubreuil (34.520), the third place was shared by Dai Dai Ntab from the Netherlands and Russian Artem Arefiev (34.588).

Earlier, Kulizhnikov came third at a distance of 1,000 meters, covering the distance in 1 minute 7.6 seconds

The World Cup stage in the Netherlands will end on January 31.