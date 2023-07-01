The position of ex-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on the issue of Kiev’s accession to NATO has become one of the causes of the conflict in Ukraine, this was announced on Saturday, June 1, by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview Bild.

“Don’t repeat the mistake that Chancellor Merkel made in Bucharest in 2008 when she strongly opposed any move towards Ukraine’s NATO membership,” he said.

The decision of the ex-chancellor led to the reunification of Crimea with Russia, and also allegedly became one of the causes of the conflict in the Donbass, Kuleba said.

Europe will be able to avoid conflict with Russia in the future only if Ukraine becomes a member of the alliance, he said.

“Not accepting Ukraine into NATO after the would be suicidal for Europe,” Kuleba said.

Earlier, on June 28, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance at the summit in Vilnius, which will be held on July 11-12, will strengthen political ties with Ukraine and agree on a multi-year aid package that will bring the country closer to its rightful place in NATO.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Ukraine’s admission to NATO during active hostilities was unlikely. However, he called the experience of using Western weapons against the Russian army by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) a weighty argument.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on June 27 noted that there are reasons for inviting the country to NATO, but did not name them. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader stressed that he has a full understanding of the country’s security guarantees until joining the alliance.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.