Foreign Minister Kuleba announced the refusal of countries to sell weapons to Ukraine for political reasons

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that some countries do not sell weapons to Kyiv. About this he told in an interview with Politico.

Kuleba announced the refusal of a number of countries to sell weapons in sufficient quantities to Ukraine for political reasons. He stressed that this fact “needs to be acknowledged”. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added that Kyiv should stop relying on “unreliable partners.”

“We must not become dependent on the whims of third countries that have stocks in warehouses, but who do not want to share them,” he concluded.