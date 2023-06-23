Kuleba: some countries give a signal that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should do the maximum in the counteroffensive

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba spoke about the pressure on Kyiv from the Western allies. About this he informed in a conversation with the publication “Suspilne”.

He noted that there are signals from some countries that Ukraine should do its best in the current counteroffensive. However, Kuleba stressed, there is no signal from any country that if Kyiv does not achieve “decisive success” by autumn, everything will end, we wash our hands of it.

“But in every country there is a miscalculation: the elections there are approaching, somewhere the warehouses have run out of shells that can be transferred to Ukraine, and the factories do not have time to produce new ones. There is such a logic, but we are not falling for it, in the good sense of the word, ”he said. The Foreign Minister also expressed the opinion that Ukraine is an asset, not a burden for NATO.

In May, Kuleba already stated that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) did not succeed in a counteroffensive, they would prepare another one.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that the support of Kyiv by Western countries does not depend on the results of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.