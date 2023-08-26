Kuleba said that other grain transportation routes are inferior to the Black Sea

Ukraine and Turkey are working on alternative grain transportation routes, but for objective reasons, Kyiv recognizes the Black Sea route as optimal. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, writes RIA News.

As the Foreign Minister specified, the restoration of the grain agreement was the key topic of the conversation with the Turkish side. “We are working on alternative routes, and this is a work in progress. But, objectively speaking, the functioning of the Black Sea route is the best solution from all points of view,” Kuleba said. He acknowledged that other grain transportation routes are inferior to the Black Sea.

According to him, Ukraine will be able to significantly expand the transportation of grain through land corridors, but the blockade of the Black Sea must end.

On July 17, it became known about the termination of the agreements on the Black Sea Grain Initiative. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the part concerning Russia has not been implemented.