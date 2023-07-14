The mention of the invitation of Ukraine to NATO appeared in the final version of the communiqué less than 48 hours before the start of the summit. This was announced on July 14 by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba.

“The discussions lasted for months, I want to tell you that as of Sunday, that is, 48 ​​hours before the start of the summit, there should not have been a single mention of an invitation for Ukraine in the text of the communiqué,” he said on the air of the Ukrainian telethon.

He stressed that Kyiv had changed the situation in its favor with great difficulty thanks to intensive and well-reasoned communication with partners. According to the minister, the United States and Germany, first of all, contributed to the decision.

“And they agreed that the word ‘invitation’ could or should be in the text. But in the end, it appeared there in the wording that we see,” Kuleba said.

Earlier, on July 10, Kuleba said in an interview with ARD that Ukraine does not agree to consider security guarantees as an alternative to NATO membership when it comes to an invitation to the summit. He stressed that the invitation would not draw other countries into the conflict, which the US and Germany fear, but would give a political signal to Ukraine that the process was underway.

In response, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, advised Kuleba to find out the rules for joining the alliance before the procedure itself.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.