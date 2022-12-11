Ukraine has not yet been able to agree with Germany on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to the country. This was announced on December 11 on the air of the ARD TV channel declared Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba.

It is noted that negotiations on the supply of military vehicles have been ongoing for a long time. Germany promised to transfer Leopard 2 to Ukraine, but there are still no lists for the delivery of the latest tanks to Kyiv.

“Such a decision has not yet been made, there are no obligations. But we are working on it,” Kuleba stressed.

The minister expressed bewilderment why Germany is delaying the supply of Leopard 2, since, in his opinion, this equipment could give Ukraine a military advantage in the conflict, which is in the interests of both Ukraine itself and its Western partners.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev said that Kyiv had agreed with Berlin to increase military aid, including various weapons and ammunition.

Among the main requests of Ukraine from Germany are air defense systems, self-propelled howitzers, anti-aircraft artillery installations and ammunition. Discussions are underway on the supply of Marder and Leopard tanks.

On December 8, Berlin sent 20 Dingo armored personnel carriers and two heavy-duty M1070 Oshkosh semi-trailers to Kyiv.

At the same time, at the end of November, German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht announced that the country was approaching the borders of arms supplies. According to her, Germany is forced to reject requests from some countries for new military assistance. However, the minister assured that Germany would continue to support Ukraine.

Germany and other Western countries have increased military support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24. The Russian authorities, in turn, have repeatedly stressed that pumping weapons into Kyiv actually turns NATO into a conflict.

