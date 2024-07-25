Foreign Minister Kuleba: Ukraine cannot be persuaded to peace talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with TSN that no one will push Kyiv to peace talks because it is impossible. This is reported by RIA News.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities will make any decisions independently. This is how the head of the Foreign Ministry answered the question of whether Beijing pushed Kyiv to negotiate.

Kuleba said that Western countries supporting Ukraine are not trying to persuade the country to negotiate. “And these are not just diplomatic words, this is a real position,” the minister noted.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that China must do everything possible to achieve a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The politician also stressed that Beijing should not support Moscow and welcomed Kuleba’s visit to China.

On July 25, Czech President Petr Pavel said that peace talks in Ukraine without the participation of Russia and China are pointless.