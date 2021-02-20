Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said during an address in honor of the Euromaidan anniversary that Moscow had lost Kiev forever.

“Moscow did not keep Ukraine in its sphere of influence. On the contrary, I have lost it forever, ”Kuleba stressed. He is quoted by RIA News…

The politician added that his country is currently moving towards membership in the European Union and NATO. He also assured that Ukrainian citizens do not intend to ask “permission” to choose their future.

We will remind, the coup d’etat, named Euromaidan in honor of the main Kiev square – Independence Square, took place in Ukraine in February 2014. Supporters of European integration took the square immediately after the government announced the suspension of the signing of the association agreement with the European Union. Later, the Maidan became the epicenter of the confrontation between the security forces and the radicals.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov expressed his opinion at a press conference in the AIF that a new Euromaidan in the country is impossible due to the lack of organizers and because of the opposition of American curators, who are satisfied with the current authorities.