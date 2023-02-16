Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba invited Canada to join the aviation coalition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba invited Canada to join the aviation coalition. His words on Thursday, February 16, leads RIA News.

“I gave [главе МИД Канады] Melanie [Жоли] an invitation to join the new coalition that we are creating, this is an aviation coalition,” Kuleba specified.

At the end of January, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that the European Union began to consider the issue of transferring American-made F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. In turn, the representative of the Air Force of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, noted that the republic needs about 200 F-16s.

Meanwhile, Germany emphasized that there was no talk of deliveries of combat aircraft. According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the country is trying to avoid escalation between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance. Also, US President Joe Biden said that the American side would not supply the Ukrainian military with F-16 fighters.

At the same time, the Russian embassy in the UK threatened the whole world with military and political consequences due to the possible supply of British fighter jets to Ukraine. The diplomatic mission indicated that Kyiv could use Western aircraft for air raids on cities in new Russian regions.